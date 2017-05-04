Vehicle falls into Armenia river, brother and sister die

A tragic incident occurred Thursday morning, in Syunik Province of Armenia.

At around 8am, the Operation Control Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received a report that a jeep had gone off road on the Goris-Kapan motorway, and fallen into Vorotan river.

According to shamshyan.com, as a result, a man and a woman died on the spot, and another person suffered injuries and was hospitalized.

As per the source, the two dead were brother and sister: Vorotan village residents Davit Mkrtchyan, 21, and Astghik Mkrtchyan, 19.

They were waiting for a car when the aforesaid jeep—with driver Artur M., 46—had stopped to pick them up. They sat in the vehicle and it went about 180 meters before the jeep fell into the river for yet unknown reasons.