Armenia PM: We shall provide new assistance to businesses

YEREVAN. – New assistance is needed for businesses in the priority sectors for the state, stated Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

In his words, the respective subsidies need to be targeted and effective.

Accordingly, it is proposed to subsidize interests on bank loans in a new way. In this connection, Karapetyan instructed the minister of economic development and investments, the minister of finance, and the minister of agriculture to discuss with commercial banks the avenues for subsidizing loans.

“We already are carrying out such subsidies for agricultural development (…) as well as in other branches of economy,” noted the PM. “We need to submit an expenditure estimate for subsidies, in next year’s budget.”