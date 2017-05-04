Lapshin’s wife says he is not in severe depression, despite his current poor health

Ekaterina Lapshina, the wife of blogger Alexander Lapshin who is in custody in Azerbaijan, provided the latest information on the condition of her husband.

“Although his [health] condition is not good now, Sasha is not in severe depression,” Lapshina commented, in particular, on her Facebook page. “Your words of support and all your [good] wishes, which I always convey to him, certainly raise his mood and give the strength to endure.”

After his visits to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and several other countries—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan.

In June 2016, however, he paid a visit to Azerbaijan--but with a Ukrainian passport--and, subsequently, he published several articles criticizing the Azerbaijani authorities.

Afterward, Azerbaijan issued an international search for this famous blogger. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and based on this search.

On January 26 of the current year, the Minsk city court dismissed the blogger's appeal of the Belarusian General Prosecutor's Office decision to extradite him to Azerbaijan.

On February 7, the Supreme Court of Belarus dismissed the appeals that were filed into this case, and upheld the aforesaid decision by the General Prosecutor’s Office.

And on the evening of the same day, Belarus extradited Alexander Lapshin to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.