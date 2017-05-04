Migration agency head: 30,000 people emigrate from Armenia every year since 2002

YEREVAN. – Over 30,000 people emigrate from Armenia every year since 2002, Armenian State Migration Agency Head Gagik Yeganyan told reporters on Thursday after government session.
According to him, researches about whether there are separate splashes in emigration flow and whether they are connected with elections, have not been conducted yet.
In 2002-2007, around 25-26 thousand people leaving the country annually, in 2007-2015 the number reached 28-29 thousand.
“It is impossible to exclude the social and economic and political reasons of emigration. The government does everything to create more jobs with rather high wages,” Yeganyan said.