Armenia President condoles with Iran counterpart

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Thursday sent condolences to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran.
Sargsyan extended his commiseration in connection with the mine collapse that claimed dozens of lives in Iran, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The President expressed deep condolences and support to Rouhani and the people of Iran, and wished fortitude and patience to the relatives and friends of the dead, and speedy recovery to the injured and other victims.