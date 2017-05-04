News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Armenia President condoles with Iran counterpart
14:34, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Thursday sent condolences to President Hassan Rouhani of Iran. 

Sargsyan extended his commiseration in connection with the mine collapse that claimed dozens of lives in Iran, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The President expressed deep condolences and support to Rouhani and the people of Iran, and wished fortitude and patience to the relatives and friends of the dead, and speedy recovery to the injured and other victims.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pejmanfar: We are ready to assist in cultural cooperation with Armenia
Ambassador Tumanyan met with the head of Iran’s parliamentary committee on culture…
 Armenia FM, Iran deputy FM confer on bilateral relations
Also, they discussed Eurasian Economic Union-Iran cooperation…
 Armenia President congratulates Iran leaders on Nowruz
Also, Sargsyan expressed a conviction that Armenian-Iranian state ties will further expand and grow deeper…
 Armenia offers Iran to set up a joint company
he Iranian side welcomed the idea and suggested to discuss possible mechanisms of creating a joint company...
 11th joint consular session between Armenia and Iran MFAs held in Yerevan
The session participants discussed the process of implementing the arrangements reached during the 10th joint consular session held in Tehran...
 Armenian-Iranian forum of nanotechnologies to be held in Armenia in spring
In Iran, the guests were presented the Sharif University of Technology—one of the leading technological universities of the country...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news