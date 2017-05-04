Queen Elizabeth's husband to retire

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from royal duties this autumn, BBC reported.
"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen,” the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen," the statement added. "Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”