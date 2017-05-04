News
Finance ministry: New IMF loan can help Armenia
16:06, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The new loan program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) can help Armenia, said Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan, speaking to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.  

In his words, this loan program will help not only fill the currency reserves of the Central Bank of Armenia, but again consult with the IMF experts regarding the continuation of economic reforms.

“The agenda, which we form with them, helps us in the matters of our policy,” Aramyan assured. 

At present, the IMF loans make up 3.6 percent of Armenia’s foreign debt.

