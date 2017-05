YEREVAN. – The amount of taxes collected in Armenia has exceeded the expected in April, too, just as in the first three months of this year.

Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan noted the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

“If we go on with this plan in the future as well, we can achieve the adjusted indicator,” he added.

According to the 2017 first-quarter data, more-than-expected tax revenues were put in the state budget of Armenia.