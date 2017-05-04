Armenia to get hepatitis C drugs from Georgia, as gift

YEREVAN. – Armenia will receive hepatitis C treatment medication from Georgia, and as a gift.

The respective decision was adopted at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

Accordingly, the Sovaldi (Sofosbuvir) pill will be distributed to hepatitis patients in Armenia.

A total of 2 percent of the country’s population is considered infected with the hepatitis B, whereas 4 to 5 percent—with hepatitis C.

The degree of spread of this disease in Armenia is considered average.

The number of people infected with hepatitis could reach 50 thousand in the country. This virus, however, develops mildly and does not require treatment among 95 percent of these people.