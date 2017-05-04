News
Democratic Party demands investigation into imports of Azerbaijani apples to Armenia
17:11, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Import of Azerbaijani apples to Armenia is the result of corruption of the employees of the State Revenue Committee, Democratic Party of Armenia Chairman, Aram Sargsyan told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, the request of the Democratic Party concerning the import of the Azerbaijani apples is in the Ministry of Agriculture at the moment. They demanded the launch of investigation not into this particular case only, but into the entire chain of the crimes.

Armenian State Service for Food Safety of the Ministry of Agriculture informed that the alert about the sale of the apples was received on April. The products were found in some stores and were utilized, as apples were imported without sanitary control and had no safety guarantees.

