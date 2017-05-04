Armenia honorary consul’s office opens in Spain’s Málaga

YEREVAN. – Office of the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Málaga, Spain, officially opened on Wednesday.
In his welcoming remarks at the event, Armenia’s ambassador to Spain, Avet Adonts, considered the opening of this office yet another accomplishment in the strengthening and development of Armenian-Spanish friendly relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia’s honorary consul in Málaga, Alberto Benito García, for his part, stressed that he will carry out his respective duties with conscientiousness.
The mayor of Málaga, and the Spanish government delegate to this town also delivered welcoming remarks.
The reception for this opening ceremony was held at the historical Hotel Castillo De Santa Catalina.
Local media also widely covered this event.