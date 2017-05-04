News
Thursday
May 04
News
Armenia president holds consultation on reforms in sphere of fight against corruption
17:38, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Thursday held a working consultation, during which the activity of the working group set up upon the presidential decree on 20 December 2016 and dealing with insurance of reforms of the institutional system in the sphere of fight against corruption was discussed. Apart from this, the interim results achieved by the group and the state of preparation of draft laws related to the fight against corruption were touched on.

In particular, a number of issues related to the status of the new anti-corruption body, its formation and functions, as well as guarantees of its independence and budgetary funding were presented to the President, the press office of the Armenian President informed Armenian News – NEWS.am

Furthermore, during the consultation the importance of the comprehensive solution of such fundamental issues related to effective prevention of corruption, such as analysis and verification of declarations on property and incomes of officials, insurance of accessibility of additional information for that purpose, strengthening of cooperation with law enforcement authorities in revealing cases of  unjust enrichment, as well as prevention of conflicts of interests through introduction of regulations on declaring interests was underscored.   

By the end of the consultation, instructions were given to the chairman of the working group and the time limits for completing the work on drawing up drafts were ascertained. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Photos
