Armenia PM: We are interested in that Tavitian Foundation expands its activity

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Thursday received the delegation of Tavitian Foundation led by its President Aso Tavitian, as well as Dean of Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Admiral James Stavridis.
Welcoming the guests, the PM thanked Tavitian foundation for supporting the implementation of educational programs within the framework of which about 300 Armenian civil servants have taken part in trainings in the sphere of international affairs, economics, law and public administration.
“I attach great importance to the cooperation with the Tavitian Foundation and Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. The foundation has high authority in Armenia. The reforms and programs of the Armenian government are first and foremost aimed at raising the efficiency of administration. We are interested in that the foundation expands its activity in Armenia and your program has continuous nature,” Karapetyan noted.
The Armenian PM also presented the agenda of the Armenian Government reforms, referring particularly to the modernization of the system of administration, steps taken towards improving the business environment, the activity of the Center for Strategic Initiatives in the format of public-private sector cooperation, etc.
Aso Tavitian, for his part, thanked Mr Karapetyan for the high assessment, expressing satisfaction with the implementation process of programs by Tavitian Foundation, their results, as well as the preparation level of the specialists from Armenia. “The aim of Tavitian Foundation is to support as much as possible to the development of Armenia through educational programs. We are ready to continue and expand the initiatives aimed at the capacity building of young specialists,” Tavitian noted.
Apart from this, the interlocutors exchanged information on the development vision and prospects of Armenia, underscoring the importance of the role of education in resisting the current challenges and preparation of young specialists with wide world outlook and mentality.
The PM expressed willingness on behalf of the Government to discuss possible new programs and support their implementation.