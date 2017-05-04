Permyakov, who has been convicted in Armenia, to serve his sentence in Russia

Russian military base serviceman Valery Permyakov, who has been given a life sentence for killing seven people in Gyumri, will serve his sentence in Russia, representative of the North Caucasus District Military Court, who recognized the sentence of the Armenian court on Thursday, told RIA Novosti.

“Of course, he will serve his sentence in Russia,” the representative said, declining to ascertain in which region of the country Permyakov will serve the sentence.

The murder took place on January 12, 2015. According to the indictment, Permyakov entered the Avetisyan family home on that day, and he killed home residents Aida Avetisyan, Hasmik Avetisyan, Seryozha Avetisyan, Armen Avetisyan, Araksya Poghosyan, and little girl Hasmik Avetisyan. Subsequently, he stabbed 6-month-old Seryozha Avetisyan five times. The baby boy died in the hospital one week later.

Permyakov was apprehended by the Russian border guards near the Armenian-Turkish border—and nearby Bayandur village—on the same night, he was arrested on January 14, and held in custody at the Russian military base.

Armenia and Russia instituted criminal cases on charges of murder and military desertion, respectively.

On August 12, 2015, the Russian court sentenced Permyakov to ten years in prison. And on October 16 of the same year, Armenia formally brought criminal charges against the Russian soldier.

On August 23, 2016, the Shirak District Court of First Instance found Valery Permyakov guilty of all charges—murder, robbery, and attempt to cross the Armenian state border—that were brought against him, and he was sentenced to life in prison.