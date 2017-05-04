News
Friday
May 05
News
Friday
May 05
Armenia PM receives representatives of Czech Zetor company
21:27, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Thursday received the representatives of Czech Zetor company, which produces agricultural equipment, the press-service of the Armenian Government informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The possibility of cooperating in the sphere of agriculture was discussed at the meeting. The company representatives noted that they are interested in the Armenian market.

The PM welcomed the intentions of Czech investors and instructed the Agriculture Minister to discuss the ideas of cooperation with the Armenian businessmen.

During the election campaign, candidate from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Andranik Harutyunyan, stated that he agreed with the Czech companies to launch production of trucks in Armenia. Nevertheless, the talks are yet in early stages.

