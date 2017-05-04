Sharmazanov: Former Armenia PM was not offered an office

YEREVAN. - No office has been offered to former Armenian premier Hovik Abrahamyan, the news circulated in media being a sheer lie, spokesman for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharamazanov, told journalists after the RPA Executive Body session on Thursday.

''The news circulated in media on that Hovik Abrahamyan has been allegedly offered to assume the post of the NSC Secretary is a sheer lie having nothing to do with the reality. No such offer ha been made to Mr Hovik Abrahamyan by the Prresident,'' he added.

Earlier, news was circulated in media on that Abrahamyan was nominated for the post of the Secretary of the National Security Council (NSC), but he refused the offer.