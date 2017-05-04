News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Armenia ruling party: Talks with ARF-D over coalition government have been concluded
22:10, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has concluded its talks with ARF Dashnaktsutyun over coalition.

Spokesman for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharamazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Executive Body session on Thursday.

''We will sign the agreement for 2017-22 in the coming days,'' he said. According to9 him, the issue on the allocation of portfolios has not yet been discussed.

Sharmazanov also didn't rule out that the new parliament may have less standing committees. ''This is logical, since we now have 105 deputies instead of 131,'' he said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP: Tsarukyan Bloc has nothing to worry about
Asked whether this means that Tsarukyan bloc will not cooperate with the eight deputies who received mandates, she said...
 Sharmazanov: Former Armenia PM was not offered an office
''The news circulated in media on that Hovik Abrahamyan has been allegedly offered to assume the post of the NSC Secretary is a sheer lie..."
 Newspaper: Reshuffle within Armenia government will go on for long
The President also may get involved…
 Incumbent Yerevan mayor: Elective office is not gifted
“I have been a member of the RPA since 1996..."
Former Armenia ruling party MP: We will tell only the truth in parliament
Asked why Manukyan decided to join PAP, he noted: “The programs of PAP are very close to the entire nation..."
 Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service has new chief
In April 2016, Harutyunyan was designated acting head of this service…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news