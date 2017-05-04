Armenia ruling party: Talks with ARF-D over coalition government have been concluded

YEREVAN. - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has concluded its talks with ARF Dashnaktsutyun over coalition.

Spokesman for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharamazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Executive Body session on Thursday.

''We will sign the agreement for 2017-22 in the coming days,'' he said. According to9 him, the issue on the allocation of portfolios has not yet been discussed.

Sharmazanov also didn't rule out that the new parliament may have less standing committees. ''This is logical, since we now have 105 deputies instead of 131,'' he said.