News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
OSCE PA regrets lack of consensus over extension of mandate of OSCE Office in Yerevan
22:36, 04.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Christine Muttonen (MP, Austria) and Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria) expressed regret about today’s announcement that it has not been possible to reach agreement to extend the mandate of the OSCE’s Office in Yerevan. The Office is expected to close in the coming months.

“I regret the fact that despite lengthy and extensive efforts, the Permanent Council has been unable to reach consensus on the continuation of the OSCE Office in Yerevan’s important work,” President Muttonen said. “The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has repeatedly called for OSCE field operations to be given robust mandates and all the resources they need to allow them to perform their vital tasks, and yet, regrettably, another field operation is being closed.”

Vigenin noted how important the Office in Yerevan’s work is for Armenia and the OSCE, and stressed that the OSCE PA will remain actively engaged in the region.

“Following the closure of OSCE field operations in Georgia and Azerbaijan in past years, the Office in Yerevan has both a symbolic and practical importance that should not be overlooked. Personally, I have benefited from the Office’s expertise when carrying out diplomatic visits, and hope that the interim period before the final closure of the mission can be used to find a compromise solution so that the country can continue benefiting from its support,” Vigenin said.

In its Baku Declaration of 2014 the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly called for the OSCE to “adopt full, effective, and long-term mandates for OSCE field operations,” reiterating similar previous appeals.

In an earlier comment to Armenian News-NEWS.am, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Tigran Balayan said all efforts by the Austrian Chairmanship and the participating states to make Baku act constructively and refrain from hampering the activities of the OSCE Office in Yerevan had failed.

“As an active OSCE participating State, Armenia will continue to contribute to the realisation of the OSCE goals. We will consider new avenues of implementing OSCE projects in Armenia as have been also proposed by participating states at the Permanent Council,” he noted.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan violates OSCE principles and commitments on daily basis
In the Spokesman’s words, the Representative of the OSCE Austrian Chairmanship on Thursday delivered a statement at the Permanent Council meeting...
 OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
It passed in accordance with the agreed schedule, and no ceasefire violation was recorded…
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members…
 US is proud of joint achievements recorded since Armenia’s independence, Rex Tillerson says
Referring to the future of Armenian-US relations, Tillerson noted that the US will continue the cooperation with the Armenian government...
 Armenian FM receives delegation of Tavitian Foundation
Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on the regional and international affairs...
 OSCE conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
No ceasefire violations were recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news