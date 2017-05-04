News
Friday
May 05
News
Armenia MP: Tsarukyan Bloc has nothing to worry about
22:46, 04.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

All the candidates of Tsarukyan Bloc, who submitted to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) statements on self-recusal, wrote and signed those statements themselves.

Elected deputy from Tsarukyan bloc, Iveta Tonoyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Earlier, twelve of the 23 Tsarukyan Bloc MPs, who had petitioned to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia and for renouncing their parliamentary mandate, withdrew their respective petitions at the subsequent session of CEC on Wednesday.

In the MP's words, the community can assess their steps best of all, juxtaposing the fact, realia and simple truth. ''As to the further steps and possible cooperation in the parliament, I should say that in any case it is not the Tsarukyan bloc but the people, who carried out these actions, who should think about this. They should think that they violated the political agreements and skirted human relations. Tsarukyan bloc will carry out its actions in the parliament as it was planned earlier, that is, effectively and with active legislative initiatives in favor of the country and people,'' Tonoyan said.

Asked whether this means that Tsarukyan bloc will not cooperate with the eight deputies who received mandates, she said: ''Since this process took place yesterday, this topic has not yet been discussed within the bloc and with Mr Tsarukyan personally. If someone is to worry, it is certainly not Tsarukyan bloc.'' At the same time, she added that Tsarukyan has been informed about the situation and is aware of these processes.

Responding to the question on the legal consequences, considering the fact that the deputies note that they didn't sign the statements on self-recausal, Tonoyan stressed:  ''If they make such claims, they are free to turn to law enforcement authorities and find out who signed the statements by means of a handwriting examination. But they won't do that. I think, everything is apparent. All of them wrote and signed the statements themselves.''

 

