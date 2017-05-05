Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican

During his first foreign trip as US President, Donald Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican, at the end of May.
Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, noted that in Saudi Arabia, he planned to reach an agreement with Saudi authorities towards collaboration in the fight against terrorism, and violence in the Middle East.
On May 24, Trump will be received by Pope Francis, at the Vatican.
During his visit to Israel, the US President will discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the combat against ISIS, and “the threat from Iran.”
Also, Donald Trump will meet with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, and they will confer on the avenues for the settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.