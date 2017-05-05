EAEU to reduce limit for goods imported without customs duty?

The maximum value of goods that can be imported to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for personal use will drop from 1,500 euros to 500 euros.

This is noted in the draft documents presented by the Eurasian Economic Commission—the executive body of the EAEU, reported RBC news agency of Russia.

It is believed, however, that this reduction will take place gradually.

Accordingly, the maximum weight of personal use items that imported to the EAEU countries without customs duties also will reduce, from the current 50 kilograms to 25 kilograms in 2021.

But these changes will apply solely to persons who enter the EAEU countries via land transport.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.