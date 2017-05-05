News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
EAEU to reduce limit for goods imported without customs duty?
10:08, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

The maximum value of goods that can be imported to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for personal use will drop from 1,500 euros to 500 euros. 

This is noted in the draft documents presented by the Eurasian Economic Commission—the executive body of the EAEU, reported RBC news agency of Russia.

It is believed, however, that this reduction will take place gradually.

Accordingly, the maximum weight of personal use items that imported to the EAEU countries without customs duties also will reduce, from the current 50 kilograms to 25 kilograms in 2021. 

But these changes will apply solely to persons who enter the EAEU countries via land transport.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President Lukashenko: Foreign countries can enter EAEU market via Belarus
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Russian FM: observer status will allow Moldova to participate in work of EAEU
The observer status in EEMA will enable Moldova to participate in the activities of the institutions of the association…
 2015-2016 EAEU international activities’ report is discussed in Kyrgyzstan
The President of Armenia attended the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council…
 Sargsyan: Export of Armenian goods to Eurasian market grew by 65 percent (PHOTOS)
The President addressed at Friday’s meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council …
 Moldova is granted EAEU observer status
The president of Kyrgyzstan informed this at Friday’s meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council…
 Putin proposes to hold next EAEU summit in Moscow
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news