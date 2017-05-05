Karabakh army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 45 times at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary breached the truce along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 45 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 730 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units continue confidently carrying out their military service, and they take actions in response when necessary.