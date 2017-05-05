Newspaper: Personnel changes expected within Armenia diplomatic corps

YEREVAN. – Personnel changes are expected within the diplomatic corps of Armenia, and, according to a source of Hraparak (Square) newspaper, the matter of the country’s ambassador to Georgia is discussed, at present.

“Even though the name of [National Assembly Vice President] Hermine Naghdalyan is circulated [for this post], Hraparak has learned that she turned down the offer. Now, the question of Sergey Minasyan, head of the department of political studies at Caucasus Institute, is discussed.

‘“And what will [serving ambassador] Yuri Vardanyan do? You called him from America, brought him to Armenia as minister of sport, [and] then sent him to Georgia,’ we asked. ‘First, Yura had quite major, solid posts for 10 years; and then, there is still no decision regarding him.’

“The [former] Olympic champion [weightlifter] also has serious health problems,” wrote Hraparak.