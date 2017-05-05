News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
529.95
RUB
8.41
Show news feed
Pentagon admits bombing of mosque in Syria
10:27, 05.05.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

US defense officials admitted that a March US airstrike in northern Syria did in fact strike a building that was part of a "mosque complex," CNN reported quoting sources in the Pentagon.

The  March 16 strike reportedly killed at least 42 civilians. However, the Pentagon insisted that it hit only a building some 40 feet away from the mosque, where it said al Qaeda members were holding a meeting. 

As CNN noted, a military investigation confirmed the building had indeed been used for religious purposes. Any religious structure is typically off limits to military strikes.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
14 people killed in India truck crash
Officers suspect the driver fell asleep...
 Armenia soldier’s leg amputated after land mine explosion
He will be transferred to capital city Yerevan, on Friday…
 Armenia President condoles with Iran counterpart
In connection with the mine collapse in the neighboring country…
 Vehicle falls into Armenia river, brother and sister die
Another person suffered injuries and was hospitalized…
 Armenia village mayor on assassination attempt: I believe those shots were directed at me, not my driver
Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that he had no enmity with anyone…
 Turkey law enforcement officers shoot at ex-police chief
They had ordered him to stop, but he did not…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news