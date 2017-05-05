Pentagon admits bombing of mosque in Syria

US defense officials admitted that a March US airstrike in northern Syria did in fact strike a building that was part of a "mosque complex," CNN reported quoting sources in the Pentagon.
The March 16 strike reportedly killed at least 42 civilians. However, the Pentagon insisted that it hit only a building some 40 feet away from the mosque, where it said al Qaeda members were holding a meeting.
As CNN noted, a military investigation confirmed the building had indeed been used for religious purposes. Any religious structure is typically off limits to military strikes.