Friday
May 05
Friday
May 05
Armenia attorney general’s office: Apples from Azerbaijan entered country in return for bribes
11:59, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A criminal case has opened into Azerbaijan apples’ illegal imports to Armenia.

During the investigation of this criminal case, information was obtained with respect to a group of Armenian citizens’ illegal transfer of agricultural products, including apples from Azerbaijan, into the Armenian state border via Georgia, Office of the Prosecutor General of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the National Security Service of Armenia found out that these goods were transferred through the state border of Armenia without customs inspection and with customs officers’ authorization, in return for bribes.

In addition, the State Revenue Committee of Armenia found out that a group of people had purchased apples of Azerbaijan origin, and sold them in the local market. The committee initiated a criminal case into conducting of illegal business and accepting bribes.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
