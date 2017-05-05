Artsakh MOD records skirmish between Azeri soldiers

Lavrov: Russian bases in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia ready to fight ISIS

Armenian Minister: Tunnel under Upper Lars to make traveling to Russia easier

8 “riotous”deputies from Tsarukyan Bloc cannot form separate group in Armenia parliament

Dollar is stable in Armenia

European Union to provide € 32 million to Georgia

RPA assures: We do not interfere with internal affairs of other political forces

Karabakh: Weapons’ exhibition will be held on May 9 in Stepanakert

Converse Bank announces issuance of corporate bonds

Red Cross dismisses Azerbaijani media reports

WikiLeaks begins its new series of leaks on US CIA

PACE rapporteurs urge Azerbaijan to investigate death of blogger

Karapetyan: Bulgaria investors may view Armenia as platform for entering EAEU, Iranian markets

Sargsyan: Decentralized Armenian-Russian relations are growing deeper (PHOTOS)

Media: EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker is drunk at Geneva summit

Kim Jong-un orders military to be ready to break backbone of enemy

Yerevan seeks small investor in Armenia-Iran railway project

Armenia official: We are repairing old road leading to Karabakh

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic is up 28.3%, from January to April

Armenian analyst: Russia-Turkey alliance is more disturbing than Turkey-Azerbaijan duo

Saint Petersburg governor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan was forced to seek Russia’s mediation to cease fire

Armenia justice ministry: Matter of country where Permyakov will serve his sentence is discussed with Russia

US mission regrets actions of Azerbaijan towards OSCE Office in Armenia

Poll: Quarter of French electorate is likely to abstain in Sunday's vote

Armenia attorney general’s office: Apples from Azerbaijan entered country in return for bribes

14 people killed in India truck crash

Armenia soldier’s leg amputated after land mine explosion

Armenia company plans to get diesel fuel from used motor oil

Newspaper: Personnel changes expected within Armenia diplomatic corps

World oil prices are down

Pentagon admits bombing of mosque in Syria

EAEU to reduce limit for goods imported without customs duty?

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 45 times at night

Trump to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican

Armenia MP: Tsarukyan Bloc has nothing to worry about

OSCE PA regrets lack of consensus over extension of mandate of OSCE Office in Yerevan

Armenia ruling party: Talks with ARF-D over coalition government have been concluded

Sharmazanov: Former Armenia PM was not offered an office

Armenia PM receives representatives of Czech Zetor company

Permyakov, who has been convicted in Armenia, to serve his sentence in Russia

Scientist: Archaeological studies face obstacles in Artsakh

Soldier wounded as a result of mine detonation in Armenia's Tavush

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan violates OSCE principles and commitments on daily basis

Ukraine’s Andrushevski city council calls for declaring April 24 as Memorial day

Armenian Assembly of America website hacked by Azerbaijan

Armenian and Artsakh FMs hold discussion

Next Astana meeting over Syria set for mid-July

Armenia Government adopts measures against unfair competition during state procurement

Syria ceasefire guarantor states sign memorandum of safety zones

Armenia honorary consul’s office opens in Spain’s Málaga

Armenia PM: We are interested in that Tavitian Foundation expands its activity

Armenia to provide $90,000 assistance to refugees from Syria

Armenia president holds consultation on reforms in sphere of fight against corruption

Part of Syrian opposition delegation leaves Astana meeting with scandal

Dollar losing value in Armenia

Armenia PM: Farmers should have an opportunity to supply to the army

Democratic Party demands investigation into imports of Azerbaijani apples to Armenia

Armenia official says tax collection exceeded expectations in April, too

Armenia to get hepatitis C drugs from Georgia, as gift

Garo Paylan meets Canada parliamentarians

Queen Elizabeth's husband to retire

Finance ministry: New IMF loan can help Armenia

Analyst: Reduction in State Department's aid not a crucial element of Armenia-US economic ties

Migration agency head: 30,000 people emigrate from Armenia every year since 2002

Lapshin’s wife says he is not in severe depression, despite his current poor health

European Court delivers judgment in Chap Ltd v. Armenia case

US demands investigation into Azerbaijani opposition blogger's death

Armenia President condoles with Iran counterpart

American Armenians prevent new Genocide denial ads and billboards

9 Armenia startups to get €30,000-50,000 in grants

Armenia’s Eurovision 2017 participant visits “Armath” engineering laboratory in Ashtarak (PHOTO)

New York authorities collect over $1 billion in fines

Armenia government to allocate close to $140 thousand to champion athletes’ pensions

OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

Enrico Apriamov appointed as Armenia's Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations

Armenia PM: We shall provide new assistance to businesses

Vartan Gharpetian elected Glendale mayor

Vehicle falls into Armenia river, brother and sister die

Trump and Abbas confirm their intentions to achieve peace in Middle East

Armenia village mayor on assassination attempt: I believe those shots were directed at me, not my driver

Turkey law enforcement officers shoot at ex-police chief

Saudi Arabian prince dies aged 91

Assassination attempt against Armenia village mayor

Newspaper: Who will replace Agramunt as PACE President? Whose candidacy is beneficial to Armenia?

3 people killed after collapse at construction site in China

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 460 shots at night

Egypt Armenians donate blood to mark Genocide 102nd anniversary

FBI chief calls WikiLeaks “intelligence porn”

Indian jeweler wants to produce in Armenia to export in US

Attorney Tigran Atanesyan tells about assault: Attackers knew they would never be punished

Kurds gain control of 95% of Syria’s Tabqah

Veolia Djur: New equipment will reduce pollution with waste water in Yerevan by over 50%

Commander of Southern Military District troops visits Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Incumbent mayor: Yerevan should be as good as any developed city of the world

Interpol stops search for Ukrainian ex-president and his son

Yerevan mayoral candidate Postanjyan holds campaign on white cabriolet

Peskov: Supply of S-400 to Turkey was touched on during talks between Putin and Erdoğan

Forum on occasion of 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Iran