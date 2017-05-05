Armenian analyst: Russia-Turkey alliance is more disturbing than Turkey-Azerbaijan duo

Russia-Turkey alliance is more disturbing than Turkey-Azerbaijan duo, Armenian analyst believes.
“The Azerbaijan-Turkey alliance is clear to us, they always opposed us, and drills were periodically staged. But the main threat for the Armenian people is the rapprochement between Russia and Turkey. It has not been long-lasting, but even a short-term rapprochement is a threat for Armenia," Stepan Grigoryan, Analytical Center on Globalization and Regional Cooperation Director, told reporters.
According to him, the Moscow meeting of foreign ministers was even more threatening than the Azerbaijani-Turkish exercises.
“Baku and Ankara are trying to isolate us, everything is clear. The behavior of countries that are formally our allies, but are unpredictable, is more threatening,” he said.
Grigoryan's particular indignation is prompted by Russia's plans concerning the sale of S300 to Turkey.
According to him, Azerbaijan is pursuing a policy of an exhaustion, and evidence of this is periodic violations and sabotage attempts, including Lapshin’s case and closure of the OSCE office in Yerevan.