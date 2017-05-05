News
Friday
May 05
Armenia justice ministry: Matter of country where Permyakov will serve his sentence is discussed with Russia
13:05, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Justice of Armenia and the Russian side are discussing the matter of organizing the serving of the sentence of Russian citizen Valery Permyakov, who is sentenced to life imprisonment. 

Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this reflecting on the Russian media reports that Permyakov will be serving his sentence in Russia. 

“Given that there is a situation when there are decisions reached by the courts of both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia regarding the said person, naturally, these discussions are currently being held also with the Russian side, to pursue the objective of finding the necessary legal solutions to ensure the serving of the sentence,” stressed Kocharyan. “The Ministry of Justice will inform the public about the [respective] decision to be made.” 

According to the indictment, Valery Permyakov, a serviceman of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, entered the Avetisyan family home and killed seven persons, including two children, in January 2015.

Subsequently, he left his uniform and rifle behind, and disappeared.  

Russian border guards, however, found him near the Turkish border. 

On August of the same year, the Russian garrison court sentenced Permyakov to ten years in prison. 

And in August 2016, the Shirak District Court of First Instance found him guilty of the murder of seven people, and sentenced him to life in prison. 
At present, Valery Permyakov is kept in custody in the aforesaid Russian military base.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Deputy minister: Armenia, Russia discuss place where Permyakov will serve sentence
The Armenian court had found Russian soldier guilty of the murder of seven people, and sentenced him to life in prison…
 Armenian Justice Ministry discussing place of imprisonment of Valery Permyakov
“Valery Permyakov has been convicted both by Armenian and Russian court...
 Armenia cassation court gets second appeal to case into Gyumri family murder
Valery Permyakov, a serviceman of the 102nd Russian Military Base in the city, had been found guilty of committing the murder…
 Armenia cassation court to get another appeal to case into murder of Gyumri family
Valery Permyakov, a serviceman of the 102nd Russian Military Base in the city, had been found guilty of committing the murder…
Decision on case of Avetisyan family murder in Gyumri appealed in Cassation Court
On December 19, the Appellate Court of Armenia upheld the decision of the first instance court on the Avetisyan murder case...
 Relatives of Avetisyan family killed in Gyumri 2 years ago say the case hasn’t been disclosed
According to them, Valery Permyakov, who is accused of committing the crime, didn’t act alone...
