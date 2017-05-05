Armenia justice ministry: Matter of country where Permyakov will serve his sentence is discussed with Russia

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Justice of Armenia and the Russian side are discussing the matter of organizing the serving of the sentence of Russian citizen Valery Permyakov, who is sentenced to life imprisonment.

Deputy Minister of Justice Vigen Kocharyan told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this reflecting on the Russian media reports that Permyakov will be serving his sentence in Russia.

“Given that there is a situation when there are decisions reached by the courts of both the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia regarding the said person, naturally, these discussions are currently being held also with the Russian side, to pursue the objective of finding the necessary legal solutions to ensure the serving of the sentence,” stressed Kocharyan. “The Ministry of Justice will inform the public about the [respective] decision to be made.”

According to the indictment, Valery Permyakov, a serviceman of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Gyumri, entered the Avetisyan family home and killed seven persons, including two children, in January 2015.

Subsequently, he left his uniform and rifle behind, and disappeared.

Russian border guards, however, found him near the Turkish border.

On August of the same year, the Russian garrison court sentenced Permyakov to ten years in prison.

And in August 2016, the Shirak District Court of First Instance found him guilty of the murder of seven people, and sentenced him to life in prison.

At present, Valery Permyakov is kept in custody in the aforesaid Russian military base.