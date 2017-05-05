News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan was forced to seek Russia’s mediation to cease fire
13:43, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – All attempts by the adversary to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by the use of force are doomed to failure. 

The Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Levon Mnatsakanyan, noted about the above-said at a press conference on Friday, the Artsakh defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the start of this press conference, which was held in the lead-up to the triple anniversary to be celebrated in the NKR, Mnatsakanyan presented the 25-year history of the defense army of the Republic of Artsakh. 

Subsequently, he reflected on the military aggression which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh, in April of the year past. In this connection, he noted that even though the adversary had used its entire arsenal during this large-scale attack, the Artsakh defense army had managed to foil all plans by Azerbaijan, and therefore, just like in May 1994, Baku was forced to seek Moscow’s mediation, with a request for establishing ceasefire, also in April 2016.

In addition, the Nagorno-Karabakh minister of defense informed about the extensive upgrading work that has been conducted at the frontline since April of last year.

Also, he assured that the Artsakh defense army was still capable of carrying out its military duties with honor. 

At the end of the press conference, Levon Mnatsakanyan responded to the questions posed by the reporters in attendance.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
