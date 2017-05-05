News
Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic is up 28.3%, from January to April
14:35, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Passenger flow in Armenia’s two international airports—Zvartnots airport in capital city Yerevan, and Shirak airport in Gyumri—have totaled 668,589 people, from January to April, and this is 28.3 percent more than the respective indicator for the same months last year.

In addition, cargo transportation at Zvartnots amounted to 7,246 tons in the first four months of the current year, and this is 82.8 percent more than in the same months of 2016, the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, flights and landings at these two airports increased 21.2 percent, between January and April 2017, as compared with the same months in the year past.

This text available in   Հայերեն
