News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
RPA assures: We do not interfere with internal affairs of other political forces
17:49, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The process over deputy mandates of the Tsarukyan bloc, are their internal affair: we aren't engaged in it, representative of ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vagram Bagdasaryan said at the last briefings of Armenia's National Assembly of the 5th convocation on Friday.

Commenting on expert opinion that the ruling party interfered with the scandal that broke out within the Tsarukyan bloc, Baghdasaryan said: “I am grateful that you highly appreciate the role of the authorities. I also think that the key force in the country is the Republican Party of Armenia. But I can repeat: it is their internal affair, we aren't engaged in it. We do not interfere with the internal affairs of other parties. If they cannot clarify the matter,independently, law enforcers will do that.”

Twelve of the 23 Tsarukyan Bloc MPs, who had petitioned to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia and for renouncing their parliamentary mandate, withdrew their respective petitions at the subsequent session of CEC on Wednesday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
8 “riotous”deputies from Tsarukyan Bloc cannot form separate group in Armenia parliament
Referring to the authorities of the deputies who left or were expelled from a faction, Danielyan said...
 8 of 12 Tsarukyan Bloc MP candidates, who withdrew petitions for renouncing Armenia parliamentary seats, get mandates
The remaining four were not given these seats because according to the election results, the candidates with more votes have received their parliamentary mandates…
 CEC: New Armenian parliament to hold its first meeting on May 18, 2017
Armenian parliamentary elections were held on April 2...
 11 MPs from Armenia’s Tsarukyan Bloc withdraw petitions for renouncing parliamentary seats
The Central Electoral Commission chief read the names of these deputies…
 Several Armenia MPs that gave up parliamentary seats withdraw their respective petitions
Those that submitted such petitions may apply to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) and withdrew their petitions prior to the compilation of the registry, said the CEC chief…
 Armenia CEC refuses to accept complaints of parliamentary election observers
Based on law, the district electoral commissions supported the precinct ones and refused to record the data provided by the observers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news