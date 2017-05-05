RPA assures: We do not interfere with internal affairs of other political forces

YEREVAN. – The process over deputy mandates of the Tsarukyan bloc, are their internal affair: we aren't engaged in it, representative of ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vagram Bagdasaryan said at the last briefings of Armenia's National Assembly of the 5th convocation on Friday.

Commenting on expert opinion that the ruling party interfered with the scandal that broke out within the Tsarukyan bloc, Baghdasaryan said: “I am grateful that you highly appreciate the role of the authorities. I also think that the key force in the country is the Republican Party of Armenia. But I can repeat: it is their internal affair, we aren't engaged in it. We do not interfere with the internal affairs of other parties. If they cannot clarify the matter,independently, law enforcers will do that.”

Twelve of the 23 Tsarukyan Bloc MPs, who had petitioned to the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia and for renouncing their parliamentary mandate, withdrew their respective petitions at the subsequent session of CEC on Wednesday.