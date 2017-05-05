News
Friday
May 05
Yerevan seeks small investor in Armenia-Iran railway project
15:40, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Representatives from the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia will soon meet with a Rasia FZE investment company delegation, led by its director Joseph Borkowski.  

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Vahan Martirosyan, informed the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday.  

This company, which is registered in Dubai, had announced about making investments in the Iran-Armenia railway project. And in 2013, it had signed a respective memorandum of understanding with the Armenian ministry.  

Pursuant to the noted deadlines, however, Rasia already had to prepare a cost-based feasibility study of this project. But there is neither this project nor the company, to this day. 

The Armenian minister said there was a need to meet and clarify some matters.

In Martirosyan’s words, the construction cost is still estimated at US$3.2 billion for the new section of the route of this railway.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
