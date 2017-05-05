News
Friday
May 05
News
Armenia official: We are repairing old road leading to Karabakh
15:04, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The old road leading to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) via Goris town is overloaded and worn out.

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Friday. 

He recalled that in the Soviet era, this motorway was not designed for its current heavy traffic. 

“The pavement of the road is worn out,” noted Martirosyan. “However, we are repairing it to the extent of our ability, [and] within the framework of the means we have.”

The minister added, however, that parallel work was being done toward the construction of a new road leading from Vardenis town of Armenia to Karvachar town of Artsakh.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
