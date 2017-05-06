Armenia envisions making microclimate control devices for hotels

YEREVAN. – SmartBrick company of Armenia plans to manufacture microclimate control devices for hotels, company representative Armen Ghazarov told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As per Ghazarov, these devices will enable to not only maintain a comfortable temperature in the hotel rooms for the guests, but not waste electricity when the guests are not in their rooms.

He noted that, in this way, more electricity can be saved than expected.

“In the case of Armenia, even up to 40 percent energy can be saved,” added Ghazarov.

At present, SmartBrick is preparing control systems for server rooms in banks, etc. The new system for hotels, however, is still in the design phase.

But the company can develop similar microclimate control systems also for other purposes, such as for greenhouses.