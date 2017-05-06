News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenia envisions making microclimate control devices for hotels
12:12, 06.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Innovations

YEREVAN. – SmartBrick company of Armenia plans to manufacture microclimate control devices for hotels, company representative Armen Ghazarov told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As per Ghazarov, these devices will enable to not only maintain a comfortable temperature in the hotel rooms for the guests, but not waste electricity when the guests are not in their rooms. 

He noted that, in this way, more electricity can be saved than expected.  

“In the case of Armenia, even up to 40 percent energy can be saved,” added Ghazarov. 

At present, SmartBrick is preparing control systems for server rooms in banks, etc. The new system for hotels, however, is still in the design phase.

But the company can develop similar microclimate control systems also for other purposes, such as for greenhouses.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia plans to manufacture inverters for home solar power stations
These inverters make the constant electricity from solar panels become convertible…
 Armenia company plans to get diesel fuel from used motor oil
It is already producing pyrolysis oil from old tires…
 World oil prices are down
July Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has decreased by 2.81% and reached $47.02 per barrel...
 World oil prices are down
July Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has decreased by 0.18% and reached $50.70 per barrel...
 Global oil prices are up
June Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 0.75% and reached $50.84 per barrel...
 Greece will not sell gas transmission system to Azerbaijan's SOCAR
DESFA held the first tender for the sale of 66% stake in June 2013...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news