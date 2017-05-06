Armenia plans to manufacture inverters for home solar power stations

YEREVAN. – Anod company of Armenia wants to manufacture inverters for home solar power stations, company director Samvel Osyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

These inverters make the constant electricity, which is received from solar panels, become convertible (220 volts, 50 or 60 Hz), which is indispensable in everyday life.

And the excess electricity, which is received with the help of these inverters, can be transferred to the grid.

Also, this company designs software for microcontrollers.

“Perhaps, we will raise the localization in the future,” added Osyan.