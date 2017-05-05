News
Karapetyan: Bulgaria investors may view Armenia as platform for entering EAEU, Iranian markets
16:40, 05.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Friday met with Bulgarian Ambassador Maria Pavlova Tsosorkova-Kaymaktchieva.

The PM noted that Armenia was interested in making interstate relations with Bulgaria grow deeper, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Karapetyan highlighted the further development of Armenian-Bulgarian economic cooperation and business ties. 

In addition, the Premier noted that Bulgarian investors may view Armenia as a platform for entering the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Iranian markets. He added that Bulgarian capital could also engage in the free economic zone in Armenia’s Meghri town that borders Iran, and stated that he saw prospects for collaboration also in the transport sector. 

Ambassador Tsosorkova-Kaymaktchieva, for her part, noted that Bulgaria likewise underscored the strengthening of relations with Armenia. Furthermore, she stressed the need for the development of economic cooperation, and added that Bulgaria stood ready to share its track-record with Armenia, in a variety of domains. 

Also, the interlocutors considered educational and cultural cooperation an important milestone in increasing contacts between Armenian and Bulgarian peoples.

