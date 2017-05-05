Sargsyan: Decentralized Armenian-Russian relations are growing deeper (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Friday received the governor of Saint Petersburg, Russia, Georgy Poltavchenko, who is in Armenia within the framework of the Saint Petersburg Days in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

First, Sargsyan underscored the holding of Saint Petersburg Days in Yerevan and Yerevan Days in Saint Petersburg, which already have become a good tradition, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Sargsyan stressed that cooperation with the regions of Russia was a key component of Armenian-Russian relations. In addition, the President of Armenia said decentralized relations between the two strategic ally countries were strengthening and deepening each and every year.

Governor Poltavchenko, in turn, lauded the level of relations that are established between Saint Petersburg and Yerevan.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed the avenues and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation.