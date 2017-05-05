Armenian Minister: Tunnel under Upper Lars to make traveling to Russia easier

YEREVAN. – Georgia wants to complete construction of a tunnel under Upper Lars pass next year, Armenian transport and IT minister Vahan Martirosyan said on Friday.

This would make it easier to travel from Armenia to Russia. The highway will be open throughout the whole year, and will not depend on snowstorm in winter or landslides in spring and autumn, the minister explained.

Upper Lars checkpoint connects Armenia with Russia through Georgia's territory. It is often closed because of bad weather conditions, especially in winter.