European Union to provide € 32 million to Georgia

Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn and Georgia’s State Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Viktor Dolidze signed the Technical Cooperation Facility agreement, according to which Georgia will receive €32 million, Agenda reported.

The Technical Cooperation Facility provides allocation of €100 million to Georgia. Half of this amount will be spent on the development of agriculture in Georgia, and other part on the reforms. Georgia has received the first tranche amounting to 14 million euros in 2016.

The EU Commissioner wrote on Twitter that the meeting was “excellent” and congratulated Kvirikashvili for his country showing “frontrunning performance in all areas”.

They discussed Georgia's expectations for the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit and Kvirikashvili said he hoped that the summit would help deepen EU-Georgia cooperation.