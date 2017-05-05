Red Cross dismisses Azerbaijani media reports

YEREVAN. – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has dismissed reports of the Azerbaijani media that the organization's employees were allegedly subjected to shelling by Nagorno-Karabakh.

Responding to the request of the correspondent of Armenian News - NEWS.am to comment on media reports, representative of the ICRC Yerevan Office Zara Amatuni said, that in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the ICRC implements various humanitarian projects in the region to support civilian population living close to the Line of Contact and international border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We regularly visit these communities and work with them on all the sides. One of the ICRC projects implemented jointly with the local authorities is the rehabilitation of a borehole in Ahmadaghali village of Aghdam. In response to the news circulated in media, we confirm that our staff was there on May 4; however, there is no element to state that either ICRC staff, or the ICRC vehicle were targeted,” Zara Amatuni noted.

The similar statement was made also by representative of ICRC Baku office Ilakh Guseinov.