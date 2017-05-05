Dollar is stable in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.77/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is unchanged from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.16 (up by AMD 1.21), that of one British pound was AMD 626.95 (up by AMD 1.84), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.31 (down by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 257.16, AMD 19,146.27 and AMD 13,980.39, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.