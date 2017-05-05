Armenia PM receives St Petersburg governor

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Friday received Governor of Saint Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenko, who has arrived in Armenia within the framework of the “Saint Petersburg days in Yerevan”project.

The PM underscored the importance of the consistent development of the Armenian-Russian decentralized cooperation, noting that there is a great potential in that direction. Karapetyan stressed that different platforms should be used to give a new impetus to the expansion of regional economic ties, including increase in the volumes of commodity turnover and mutual tourist visits, etc. Kapapetyan also welcomed the idea of celebrating days of Saint Petersburg in Yerevan and those of Yerevan in Saint Petersburg, adding that this is also a very good way to enhance ties.

Thanking for the reception, Georgy Poltavchenko noted that the volumes of bilateral commodity turnover have grown as a result of the active cooperation with Yerevan, the further steps in that direction being made according to the established action plan. Apart from this, the governor stressed that different food and goods of Armenian origin are in great demand in Saint Petersburg, adding that the ongoing construction of Yerevan Trade House in the city will significantly contribute to the increase of the volumes thereof.

According to Poltavchenko, Yerevan and Saint Petersburg are making consistent steps also towards the development of ties in the health, agricultural, tourisms, cultural and humanitarian spheres. In his words, the business circle of Saint Petersburg is greatly interested in the implementation of investment programs in Armenia and is willing to consider different projects and proposals.

Karen Karapetyan welcomed the steps aimed at implementing joint programs, adding that the Armenian government is ready to support different initiatives. Moreover, he added that the Saint Petersburg investors can consider Armenia also as a platform for entering the Iranian Armenia, by getting involved in the Meghri free trade zone project.