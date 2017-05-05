Program of recycling plant discussed with Armenia PM

YEREVAN. - A consultation on investment programs of Armenia’s Ararat and Vayots Dzor provinces were held at the Armenian Government on Friday.

At the consultation chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, deputy mayor of Armavir presented to the latter the program of the recycling plant, which is assessed at 65 million euro.

The plant should receive 200,000 tones of trash per year. It will also organize garbage collection. In the first stage 70 jobs will be opened.

Apart from this, it is planned to expand the canning plant into a fruit and vegetable processing factory. The common investments into the project will make up 1 billion 150 million AMD (approx. $2.36 million) as a result of which it is planned to open 120 jobs and produce 1,000-1,500 tones of tomato paste per year.

The successful experience of horticultural business in Karakert village of Armavir province, which has 30 ha vineyards and 20 ha apricot orchards, was also presented. It is planned to open 15 new jobs here.