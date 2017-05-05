News
Development Foundation of Armenia has new executive director (PHOTOS)
19:22, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. - The subsequent session of the board of trustees of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan took place in the government on Friday.

Within the framework of the first issue on the agenda, the financial and activity reports of DFA for 2016 were discussed and approved.  

The board accepted the resignation of the acting executive director of the foundation Karen Mkrtichean. The latter informed that he is going to establish his own consulting and investment company and wished good luck to the foundation staff.:

DFA board of trustees discussed and appointed Armen Avak Avakian the executive director of the foundation by a unanimous vote. 

