Deputy mandate-giving ceremony held in Armenian Government (PHOTOS)
19:37, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - The official ceremony of mandate-giving to the deputies of the Armenian National Assembly of 6th calling was held in the Reception Hall of the Armenian Government on Friday. (PHOTOS)

The mandates were handed by Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) Tigran Mukuchyan.  

Former Speaker of the NA Galust Sahakyan, deputies of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Murad Muradyan, Manvel Grigoryan, Seyran Saroyan, Arman Saghatelyan, deputies from Tsarukyan Bloc Gagik Tsarukuan, Arayik Aghababyan, Khachik Manukyan, Iskhan Zakaryan, Naira Zohrabyan, Ararat Zurabyan, Tigran Urikhanyan, as well as all the deputies from Yelk (Way Out) bloc didn’t attend the solemn ceremony.

A representative of Yelk Bloc told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the deputies from their political force are absent, since they are currently communicating with the voters and holding campaigns.

The National Assembly of the 6th calling will have 105 deputies, four of which—Rustam Makhsudyan (Yazidi community), Knyaz Hasanov (Kurdish community), Arsen Mikhaylov (Assyrian community) and Tatyana Mikayelyan (Russian community)—will represent national minorities. 

 

