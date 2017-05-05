New Armenia MP: I will spring a surprise in parliament

New deputy of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) Mihran Poghosyan has prepared a surprise and is going to come up with a very interesting legislative initiative in the NA.

He told the aforementioned to journalists at the mandate-giving ceremony Friday.

“I will spring a surprise: it will be a very interesting legislative initiative, which I don’t want to voice now. It will relate to the judicial sphere,” he noted.

Poghosyan doesn’t share the view that the new parliament is less intellectual. “I think we have quite a skillful parliament: the formed parliament is composed of people, who have both theoretical and practical knowledge,” he said.

When asked in which case he will vote against the position of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), he said: “When I have my precise opinion and give relevant assessment. The party is a priority but I will express my view.”

Referring to the notorious SAS Group recordings, he noted: “A lot remains unclear in all this. I am not sure that all this is a reality. Let the competent authorities deal with this and give answer.”

Touching on the funds spent by him during the election campaign, the former Chairman of the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service said: “I would like to reiterate that the Republican Party spent funds on the election as prescribed. There is a specific amount and the RPA spent it. All this information is open: you can open and see.”