Incumbent mayor: Yerevan is one of the most secure cities of Europe

YEREVAN. - The leadership of the Armenian capital city is doing its best so that the city becomes more beautiful and secure.

Incumbent Yerevan mayor and mayoral candidate Taron Margaryan said the aforementioned at the meeting with voters in Erebuni district on Friday.

According to him, the authorities will continue to raise the quality of life in the city with renewed vigor. The restoration of infrastructures, improvement of streets and yards, public transport, schools and kindergartens is all part of what is being done for the citizens, he added.

“It is very important for us to enjoy your confidence in order to continue our work by which Yerevan residents know us. Now Yerevan is among the most secure and attractive capitals of Europe. And the foreign tourists see this. That is why more and more guests visit our city each year,” the mayor said.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk (Way Out) Bloc and Yerkir Tsirani (Country of Apricot) party take part in the election.