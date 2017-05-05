News
Tsarukyan Bloc discusses candidacy of Armenia parliament deputy speaker
20:56, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The issue on determining the candidacy of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker from Tsarukyan Bloc is in the discussion stage.

Newly-elected NA deputy Iveta Tonoyan, who is also the spokesperson for Tsarukyan Bloc leader Gagik Tarukyan, told the aforementioned to journalists on Friday.

Asked whether the Bloc is going to nominate a candidate for the post of NA deputy speaker, she said: “I can’t say anything certain. This issue is being discussed and once the decision is made, it will be communicated to the media.”

Another deputy from Tsarukyan Bloc, Vardan Bostanjyan, told journalists that the issue on the candidacy of parliamentary deputy speaker has not yet been solved.

Under the new Electoral Code of Armenia, the parliament will have three deputy speakers, one of whom should represent the opposition. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
