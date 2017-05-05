News
Newly-elected Armenian MP: Opposition does not yet mean against
21:54, 05.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - Opposition does not yet mean against, newly-elected MP from Tsarukyan Bloc and former Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) member Karine Poghosyan, who is the cousin of the former premier Hovik Abrahamyan, told journalists during a mandate-giving ceremony held in Yerevan Friday.

Asked how she sees herself in the role of opposition and whether she is going to vote against the bills introduced by the RPA, she said: “I didn’t say that: opposition does not yet mean against. Opposition means that each bloc and party has its programs and initiatives which they will put forward in the parliament. If the bills are to serve [the interests] of the country, why should we vote against?”

To the question as to whether Hovik Abrahamyan urged her to leave the RPA, Poghosyan said: “Who said that? No. The decision was mine. Let me receive my mandate.”

The MP also noted that she is non-partisan but maintains normal human relations with the RPA.   

In the previous election, Karine Poghosyan was elected according to the RPA candidate list but when Hovik Abrahamyan left the RPA, Poghosyan followed him suit, being nominated according to Tsarukyan bloc list. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
