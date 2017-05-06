Armenia-based company develops new remote gas consumption meter

YEREVAN. - A new gas meter developed by Armenia-based Elpida Electronics LLC is undergoing testing at Gazprom Armenia.
CEO of the company, Arkadi Khitarov, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the device allows to meter the gas consumption with adjustment for temperature and pressure, but it can be re-programmed to transfer any data.
The company developed its previous products (temperature and pressure correctors for gas meters) into a remote consumption meter. The test models have already been installed at gas distribution networks of Armenia.
“We have set up an internet connection and new interface there. The data can be computed both remotely and on the ground,” the specialist said.
The device has been designed to collect and transfer different types of data—temperature, pressure, state of valves (which allows to use it at gas distribution stations as well), as well as other data—from data transmitters.
“It can be connected to various data transmitters and for any tasks of monitoring. It is simply necessary to re-program the device,” Khitarov noted.
The company is going to develop the new technology along with two Armenian engineering companies, Locator Group and A-2.
Elpida Electronics LLC presented its project at the venture competition of STEP technological grant conference, which is held in cooperation with the EU, GIZ and Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF).