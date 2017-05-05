Naghdalyan on yielding her office: We give our knowledge and experience to younger generation

YEREVAN. - Former Deputy Speaker of Armenian National Assembly (NA) Hermine Naghdalyan confirms that there are no contradictions between the senior and young generations of the RPA women and that she won't yield with difficulty her office to possible legal successor, MP Arpine Hovhannisyan.
Naghdalyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am that it is yet unknown who will replace her in the office of deputy speaker in this calling of the NA.
''These issues have not yet been decided, I can't say,'' Naghdalyan said. To the observation that no generation change took place as promised by chairman of the party Serzh Sargsyan, Naghdalyan said: ''Your question is biased. Look how many youths and new people we have. The young generation makes up 40-45 percent of our faction,” Naghsalyan insisted.
Former Justice Minister Arpine Hovhannisyan's name is also circulated with respect to the office of the head of Armenian delegation to PACE, to which Naghdalyan said ''she hasn't heard'' about it either.
''I can't say where you have learnt about that information,'' she noted, assuring that it is not difficult for her to yield her place to the young generation.
''There are no contradictions between the old and new generation. Conversely, we exchange our experience with the young generation. We give them our knowledge and experience, helping and supporting them. Why should it be difficult? If a younger journalist comes, will you yield your place with difficulty?'' she said, noting that she is not jealous of young RPA members who aspire for offices.